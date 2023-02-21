Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,289 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

