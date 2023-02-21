Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,002 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

