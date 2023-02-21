Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 1,180,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

