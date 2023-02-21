Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 3,097,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,740,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

