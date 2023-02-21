Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

