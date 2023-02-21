Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CBK stock opened at €10.98 ($11.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.23. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of €11.60 ($12.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

