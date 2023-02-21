Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $40.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE B opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 5,055.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

