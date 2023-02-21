Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
