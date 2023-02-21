Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Articles

