Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

