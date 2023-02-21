Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

