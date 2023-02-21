Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $149.62 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.45 or 0.06784679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00086531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00056571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

