Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.13% from the stock’s current price.

Belite Bio Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 19,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

