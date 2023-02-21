Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

