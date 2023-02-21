Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,535,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.