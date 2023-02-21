Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 4,401 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.