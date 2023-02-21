Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 8,304 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,985,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

