Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 186423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

