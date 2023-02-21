Berenberg Bank Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.63) to GBX 750 ($9.03) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 540 ($6.50) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.27) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.88 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

