Berenberg Bank Downgrades XP Power (LON:XPP) to Hold

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,430 ($29.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

XP Power Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of XPP stock traded down GBX 135 ($1.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,435 ($29.32). The company had a trading volume of 55,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,295.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,046.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,402 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,542.50 ($54.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £480.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

