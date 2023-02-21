Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.97) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Stock Performance

FCH stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.50 ($0.72). 161,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.92. Funding Circle has a 52 week low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £214.97 million, a PE ratio of 661.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.



