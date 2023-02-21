Berenberg Bank Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €20.20 ($21.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.66. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €12.84 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €23.22 ($24.70).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

