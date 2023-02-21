Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ESNT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 225.50 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,326,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,176. The firm has a market cap of £680.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,516.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.18. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.05).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

