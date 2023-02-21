Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 333,553 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Best Buy worth $84,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Best Buy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $162,952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.