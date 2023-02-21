BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $8.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 3,217,226 shares.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,057,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

