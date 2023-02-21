BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $119.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical



BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

