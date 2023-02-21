BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Buys A$49,944.97 in Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss purchased 1,189,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,944.97 ($34,444.81).
BIR Financial Price Performance
BIR Financial Company Profile
BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.
Read More
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BIR Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIR Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.