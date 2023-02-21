BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Buys A$49,944.97 in Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss purchased 1,189,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,944.97 ($34,444.81).

BIR Financial Price Performance

BIR Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIR Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIR Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.