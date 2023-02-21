Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $41.60 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $41.60 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00230816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00058339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.