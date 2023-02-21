BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

