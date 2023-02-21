Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.91. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 162,759 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.06%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

