BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.3% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock worth $3,182,738. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $698.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $730.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

