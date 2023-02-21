Blackstone Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 37,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

