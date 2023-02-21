Blackstone Inc. Decreases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,998 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 95.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 736,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,203. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 458.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

