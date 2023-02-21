Blackstone Inc. Has $346.14 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,397,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,235,553 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.3% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $346,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.