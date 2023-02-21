Blackstone Inc. Invests $210,000 in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,496. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $169,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.