Blackstone Inc. Makes New Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,941. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031 over the last three months.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 152,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

