Blackstone Inc. Makes New Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
USA Compression Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:USAC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 152,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.26%.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.