Blackstone Inc. Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

UBER stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 9,406,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,678,936. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

