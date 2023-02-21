Blackstone Inc. Sells 11,109 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 683,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,205. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $118.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

