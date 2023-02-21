Blackstone Inc. Takes $1.26 Billion Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,305,000. Corebridge Financial accounts for 4.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 9.90% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,477,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 689,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

