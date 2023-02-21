Blackstone Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,409 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.35% of StoneCo worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in StoneCo by 310.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 756,599 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth $190,000. Incline Global Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 60.7% in the third quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 2,151,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 812,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,188. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About StoneCo

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

