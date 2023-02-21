Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.97.

Block Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Block stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 3,135,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Block by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Block by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,650 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

