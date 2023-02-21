BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

