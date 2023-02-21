BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
Shares of BLSFY opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.
About BlueScope Steel
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueScope Steel (BLSFY)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.