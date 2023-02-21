BMO Capital Markets Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$196.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GSY opened at C$130.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.71. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$151.98.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 40.08%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.