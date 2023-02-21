BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.76. Approximately 30,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 227,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.