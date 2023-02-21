Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.21% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 126.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

