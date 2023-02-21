Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.94. 241,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,547. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $234.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.