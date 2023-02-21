Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $427.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.