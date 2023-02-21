Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 1,870,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

