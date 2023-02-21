Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $6.41 Million in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 643,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Feutune Light Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLFV. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLFV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 20,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,061. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

