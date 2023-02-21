Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 305,563 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 611.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,563 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

NYSE SJR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 255,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,796. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

