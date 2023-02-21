Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,494,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,257,000. Cornerstone Total Return Fund comprises about 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 6.26% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 281,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,550. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.28%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

